Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Down 81.7% in September

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HCII traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.