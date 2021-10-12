Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.56

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $15.96. Hudson Global shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1,189 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

