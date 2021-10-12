Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. 1,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOYFF)

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

