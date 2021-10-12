Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12. Humana posted earnings per share of $3.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $414.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 145,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,108,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

