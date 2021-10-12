Huobi Token Price Reaches $7.43 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00013172 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $89.52 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00219416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00094705 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

