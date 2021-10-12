Hush (HUSH) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $908,891.98 and approximately $193.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00206396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00126548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00127404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.