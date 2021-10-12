Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.25. 180,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,591,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

