HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $486.07

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.07 ($6.35) and traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.27). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 488 ($6.38), with a volume of 34,333 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 486.07.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.