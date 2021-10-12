HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 3.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.58. 3,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 241.8% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 508.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 239,538 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

