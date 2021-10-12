HYCON Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $702,308.82 and approximately $206,338.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044106 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

