Hydra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $20.67 or 0.00036718 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $79.77 million and $1.86 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,738,809 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.