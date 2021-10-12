HyperAlloy (ALLOY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $64,427.87 and $1.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00057258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00119496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.50 or 1.00051993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.22 or 0.05870708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars.

