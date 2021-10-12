Hyve (HYVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $805,109.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $13.64 million and $805,109.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00122786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,676.57 or 0.99953276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.39 or 0.06217641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.