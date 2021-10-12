I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of I-Mab worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.79. 3,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

