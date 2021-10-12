iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.85. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.30.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.6499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

