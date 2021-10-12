Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 14,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:IBER)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

