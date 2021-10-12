Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Up 70.2% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8,581.13 or 0.14972731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $22,986.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00119162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.25 or 0.99761929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.41 or 0.05884324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

