Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.