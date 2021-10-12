IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Down 99.3% in September

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,004,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFAN remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,526,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,002. IFAN Financial has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

