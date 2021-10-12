Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0884 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $129,585.55 and $23.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 97% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,171.93 or 1.00065221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00055800 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.04 or 0.00495306 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,479,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,466,618 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.