IHS Markit Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.27. 2,657,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

