IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $642,119.21 and $3,967.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00216974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00094408 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

