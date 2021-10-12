Illuvium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44.69 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $392.57 million and $44.69 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $610.99 or 0.01108953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

