Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Down 85.1% in September

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 2,651,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,705,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,087,309. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.