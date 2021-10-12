ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPNFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 652,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,447. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

