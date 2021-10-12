Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMNPQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 80,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,559. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.