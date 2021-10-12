Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in September

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IMPHF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Imperial Helium has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

