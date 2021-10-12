Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce sales of $44.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $180.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ PI opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

