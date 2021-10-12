Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $555,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 509,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,102. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.