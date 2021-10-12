Indexed Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,847.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00005398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $13,847.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00119162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.25 or 0.99761929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.41 or 0.05884324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

