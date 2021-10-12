Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.21

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.21 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 220.40 ($2.88), with a volume of 204192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.40 ($2.85).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.98.

In other Indivior news, insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of Indivior stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73). Also, insider Mark Stejbach purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £58,320 ($76,195.45). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

