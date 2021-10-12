Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 4820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.