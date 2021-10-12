INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

