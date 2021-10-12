INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ:INDT opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $80.35.
INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.
About INDUS Realty Trust
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
