Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,061 shares.The stock last traded at $42.25 and had previously closed at $42.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

