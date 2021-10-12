InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.42. InfuSystem shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 41,757 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFU shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $268.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 423,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1,365.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 107,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 845.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

