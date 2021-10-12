Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post sales of $357.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.80 million and the lowest is $355.20 million. Ingevity reported sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Ingevity stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

