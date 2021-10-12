InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $59.50 to $64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ INMD opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.