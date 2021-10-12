Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $9.99. Innodata shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 26,936 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Get Innodata alerts:

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269. Insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.