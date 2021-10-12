Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $643,000.

