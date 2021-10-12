InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 38,920 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

