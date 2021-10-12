Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.73. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,608,851 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 105.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inpixon by 121,701,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inpixon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inpixon by 1,055.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 512,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

