Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 14,565 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.14. 40,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.