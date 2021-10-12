Inscription Capital LLC Acquires 77,338 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,689,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of -83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

