Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 260.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 102,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 122,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 114,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 510,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,320,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

