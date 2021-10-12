Inscription Capital LLC Buys 70,671 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 373.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,785. The company has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.