Inscription Capital LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

FB stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.97. The company had a trading volume of 547,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The firm has a market cap of $899.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.