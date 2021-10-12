Inscription Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,248. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

