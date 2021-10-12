Inscription Capital LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2,020.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.28. 65,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

