Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 397.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,194,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

TXN stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.47. 49,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

