Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 122,058 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 262.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,058 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,105,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 336,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,929,703. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

